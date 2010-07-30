Teairra Mari And The NEW Female Empowerment

So I guess we can say goodbye to Miss Independent because Miss Dependent has just moved in. Yes, she has just drove her paid-in-full Lexus into our driveway and plopped her heavy Fendi suitcases right at our front door. When he asked her to throw it in the bag, she did- and then some! Teairra Mari ’s new track “Sponsor” feat Gucci Mane and Soulja Boy, has women putting out their empty palm. They’re demanding, they’re in control and proud of it. So is this the new female empowerment? Maybe Miss Independent is not totally gone. She may have had some work done and is revamped!

Put aside the idea that the word “sponsor” could make you think of charity work, and check out the video.



The new female empowerment, or should I write “female empowerment” is like the resurrection of the gold digger. Women went from wearing their heart on their sleeve, to just wearing a really expensive sleeve. This is a huge change because some men love to splurge, but they want to put their gracious gifts in humble hands. They feel appreciated in the end, regardless of whether or not there is a mutual exchange happening.

But when women start to ask for things, and also expects things, it’s a different scenario. You are calling him your sponsor, but you probably can’t even imagine what he’s calling you.

Though it may seem like empowerment, women should be careful with their “sponsor”. Just as quick as he can fill your tank, he can leave you on E. Just as fast as he piles the money up, overdraft can be right around the corner. This creates an imbalance in the relationship, as women end up being in control but also controlled at the same time.

I know it’s hard to resist the shiny things in life, especially when they’re just placed into your lap. I know I’m not ranting and raving about the latest tracks on spoiling women with everything and more. But it really is about establishing some type of equality. Both men and women should be able to provide for each other. Whatever it is that makes some men so eager to give and some women so eager to take, call it what you will- but don’t call it empowerment.

