Our Astrological Diet

‘You are all things. Denying, rejecting, judging or hiding from any aspect of your total being creates pain and results in a lack of wholeness.’- Joy Page

Picture the following scenario: You’ve been working feverishly all day at the office and can’t wait to get back home for some rest, relaxation and reflection. On your drive back to your safe haven, you pass several restaurants. You don’t really give too much thought to any of them because you know that there’s nothing like a home cooked meal. Your wife has already called you at the office, informing you that dinner will be served almost immediately after you walk through the door. Her and the children can’t wait to see you ! After managing to fight your way through the remaining traffic, you have arrived at last. Your wife greets you at the door with a hug and a kiss and your three children are anxiously waiting for you to wash your hands so they can ‘dig in’. After all, they’ve had a challenging day at school and have worked up a voracious appetite.

Your wife makes her way into the kitchen as you remove yourself from the room to wash your hands. The time you’ve been waiting for is almost here. As you enter the dining room and take your seat at the table, your wife emerges from the kitchen with some news: there’s not enough food to go around. She might have prepared enough to feed three.

What do you do? How do you stretch the amount of food so everyone is nourished?

Astrologically , we often face the same dilemma as the one described above. However, many of us are unaware of the level at which this dynamic operates. Only aware of our Sun sign, we have minimized ourselves and our complexity to only being a Leo, Scorpio or Sagittarius. We must investigate and peel back the layers, considering our Moon sign, Ascendant, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter signs as well. And, this is before we even mention the houses and the aspects!! With only Sun sign knowledge, we are unaware that we have a ‘family’. Although the Sun will always be the head of household, how do we take care of everyone else?

Just like our children, if we fail to ‘feed’ the other areas of our chart, the issues which are symbolized by these planetary drives may find their way into our lives in a disruptive fashion in order to gain our attention.

This is the equivalent of ‘crying out’. So let us begin to explore our natal charts further to define how these energies and drives may operate most effectively in our lives.

To quote one of my favorite hip hop producers the Large Professor : ‘ And kids can’t wait to get their fork, knife and plate.’

Also On Global Grind: