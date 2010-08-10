EXCLUSIVE** Laws ‘Hold You Down’ Remix Video & Behind the Scenes Photos

Tampa,Florida-based emcee Laws, who we profiled last month as a part of our Global Radar series, has just dropped the video for the ‘Hold You Down’ remix, which features fellow Global Radar-alumni Big K.R.I.T and up-and-coming emcee Emilio Rojas. Directed by Derek Pike, the video definitely fits the vibe of the song perfectly. The track appears on Laws’ most recent mixtape 5:01 Overload, which you can download here. There’s a lot more to come from Laws, including a mixtape inspired by the works of Paul McCartney and his debut album early next year on Atlantic Records. Be sure to check back here for more Laws updates, including an exclusive interview!

