EXCLUSIVE** Diddy & Jay-Z Make The Jeep A Maybach?

Jay-Z is definitely looked at as a trendsetter. From clothing with Rocawear and setting trends in fashion, to keeping NYC on the map in regards to rap music, Hov’s swag and decisions are always respected. But in his recent song ‘On To The Next One,’ he references his Jeep truck saying ‘Bought the jeep, tore the mother f*cking doors off/ foot out that b*tch, ride the s*it like a skateboard.’

But before Jay co-signed the Jeep truck, Diddy was whipping the same vehicle in his video for ‘Swagger Like Puff.’

With both of these hip hop moguls cosigning the Jeep as the ‘it’ car, is it safe to say that the Jeep is the new Maybach? Will people be driving nothing but jeeps this summer? Let’s see if Jay-Z and Diddy can make another hot trend without trying.

