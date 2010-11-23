Give Thanks for Neyo, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West and More

What’s good, Grinders?! Happy Thanksgiving – and in the spirit of being thankful, music lovers have lots to celebrate this week as a few of the year’s most anticipated sonic masterpieces become available. When you look for deals on Black Friday, Cyber Monday or the newly announced Small Business Saturday (Nov 27th), consider the following stocking stuffers:

Neyo, Libra Scale One of the most requested artists on my radio show, Neyo wins with me for this reason alone; he knows how to talk to a lady. He understands there’s a difference between conveying lust and being vulgar, and we’re at no shortage of the latter in popular music today. Libra Scale is Neyo’s fourth studio effort – a concept album that tells the story of three men who gain super powers, but at the cost of never falling in love. Neyo’s alter ego (Jerome) is forced to make a decision: his dough or his lady. With feel good hits like “Champagne Life” and “One in a Million” already impacting various radio formats, I say he deserves both (the dough, and the lady). Neyo’s an all around ultra consistent talent who makes music for the lovers. He’s unique in the sense that he offers up fantastically produced albums while providing hits for some of the best known artists in popular music. Billboard.com is currently streaming Libra Scale on their site, if you need to be convinced before you purchase. Enjoy!

Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday It’s safe to say that Nicki Minaj’s life will never be the same post her Pink Friday debut. The mix tape Queen turned superstar has had an amazing year with collaborations galore, an exhausting performance schedule and endless (I do mean endless) radio airplay. Coming in at #6 on MTV’s list of Hottest MC’s in the Game for 2010 – with no album out – everyone’s checking for this femcee. While Minaj is holding her own in the male-dominated rap game, she’s clearly not afraid to wield sex as a weapon and flaunt her fantasy-focused appeal via her performance art. Nicki’s provocative fashion choices alone prove she’s unafraid to test boundaries, surely satisfying all who’ve been missing the presence of an empowered woman in hip-hop. Look for the bonus track “Girls Fall like Dominos” where NM gives props to other female pop culture powerhouses including M.I.A., Beyonce and Mariah Carey. Homerun, Young Money!

Kanye West, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy Love him or hate him, Kanye's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy is already critically acclaimed. Ye's enlisted some of the biggest names in rap, pop and indie- rock for his fifth album, which boasts guest appearances from Jay-Z, Elton John, Alicia Keys, Drake, John Legend, Elly Jackson (La Roux) and others. Fans can expect to hear expressions of vulnerability, angst, defiance, triumph, and the ever-present contradictions that are undeniably…West. While the album is sure to be a commercial hit, Kanye continues to battle critics due in part to his unpolished media presence and public missteps. His latest contribution deserves attention and a non-biased review, in spite of these things.