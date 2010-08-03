NEW MUSIC** Jessica Jarrell – Up And Running

The newest pop sensation and Global Grind blogger Jessica Jarrell has released a new video for hit single ‘Up and Running’. The video for the song, which is on her debut album which is going to be released later this year, features teen music sensations Diggy Simmons and Aaron Fresh going after this California girl’s heart.

This 15-year-old singer/songwriter has seen the benefits of being a pop star while on tour with Justin Bieber, which you can read about in her exclusive blog for GG. This song and the video is really catchy and playful. We hope to hear a lot more from this new up-and-coming artist!

