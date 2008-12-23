Ja Rule – The Atkins File Vol.1

Ja Rule decides to do some marketing and promotion on his own. Understanding that music is getting more and more promotional and less and less direct cash flow. The new mixtape from Jeff “Ja Rule” Atkins features a whole bunch of tracks that are unreleased and/or not able to be released for sale. The mixtape has some good music on it, and you can’t deny that you probably have listened to some Ja at some point in your life. Here’s a new mixtape for you if you want to hear some of the new stuff that he has been up to. The mixtape also features some interview clips from Rule. Always a free mixtape download over here. Home of the free hip hop mixtapes. Tracklist and downloads below. Get Right…

