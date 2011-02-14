AFTERNOON MIXTAPE: O’Neal McKnight ‘Sorry I Broke Your Heart’ (NEW MUSIC)

O’Neal McKnight is a super talented ‘retro-electro’ R&B artist, mentored by Andre Harrell, Russell Simmons and Diddy. He started out as a high-profile celebrity stylist and he transitioned into a dynamic musician. He even dedicated a dance track to everyone’s favorite guidette, Snooki of ‘Jersey Shore’!

Now, O’Neal has just dropped his new mixtape ‘Sorry I Broke Your Heart Mixtape’ hosted by Carol Alt and featuring the likes of Diddy, Kid Cudi, Eminem, Busta Rhymes, Maino and many more.

You can download O’Neal’s entire mixtape by clicking HERE, follow him on Twitter and check out a viral video featuring Russell Simmons, Diddy and others!