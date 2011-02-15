CLOSE
Home

THE MOST TRENDTASTIC YOUTUBE VIDEOS OF THE DAY: The Sexy Bieber Movie For Guys, Destiny’s Child Reunite, And MORE! (VIDEO)

Leave a comment

With a million plus videos posted on YouTube a day, it’s hard to discover what’s hot, what’s not, or what’s trending. So we here at GlobalGrind we decided to round up the most hilarious, funny, politically important, amusing and amazingly trendastic videos right to your computer screen.

The most hilarious video GlobalGrind found today has to go to the sexiest Bieber impersonator ever! A sexy femme Justin Bieber is probably way better than the actual ‘J.Bieb.’ The video below chronicles what the Justin Bieber ‘Never Say Never’ movie would be like if Justin was a girl with a hot body. It’s pretty hilarious and sexy too!

We’ve brought you more amazing videos so take a look at the other terrifically trendastic videos on the next few pages!

[pagebreak]

9 year-old Heather Russell was trending this morning as the ‘next Mariah Carey.’ Her voice is amazing!

[pagebreak]

Beyonce, Kelly, and Michelle reunite for Kelly Rowland’s 30th birthday. Solange was there with her big sis, Beyonce, as well.

[pagebreak]

A hot Valentine’s day teacher teaches men how to keep women happy, especially on Valentine’s day.

[pagebreak]<img src='http://static.globalgrind.com/ssp/197282/picture_14.spng_400_1000_0_85_1_50_50.png&#039; alt='' class

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close