Lady Gaga Unleashes Kanye Like Power Defending America (PHOTOS)

Lady Gaga made an appearance at the Portland, Maine ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ event on Monday afternoon and to say she roared up the crowd is an understatement. Making her presence felt and getting her point across Gaga energized the crowd to bring attention to Tuesday’s planned procedural vote in the Senate that will decide the fate over the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” laws and allow the House-approved bill to come to a vote.

Gaga told the Maine faithful, ‘Equality is the prime rib of America… [gay soldiers] don’t get to enjoy the greatest cut of meat my country has to offer.’

‘I’m here because don’t ask don’t tell is wrong. It’s injust,’ she added. ‘I’m here today because I would like to propose a new law. A law that sends home the soldier that has the problem. Our new law is called, ‘If you don’t like it, go home.” Props to Lady Gaga being on the forefront of this issue and not being afraid to let her voice be heard, we should all stand up and let our voices be heard. Take a look at Gaga’s rally cry.

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

Also On Global Grind: