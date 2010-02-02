SUICIDE!!! Ex Cowboy Jay Novacek’s Wife, LeAnne

<p><strong>LeAnne Novacek, Wife of Former NFL Star Jay Novacek, Found Dead After Suicide</strong><br /> <a href="http://ctpatriot1970.files.wordpress.com/2010/02/novaceks.jpg"><img class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-2902" title="##novaceks" src="http://ctpatriot1970.files.wordpress.com/2010/02/novaceks.jpg?w=240&h=129"&quality=80&strip=all alt="" width="240" height="129" /></a><br /> LeAnne Novacek, wife of former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jay Novacek, has died, a spokesperson with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office said.</p><p>Dallas-Fort Worth’s’ WFAA cites a self-inflicted gunshot as the cause of death. The 45-year-old LeAnne was discovered dead at 9:05 a.m. this morning.</p><p>At 8:37 a.m., Burleson police and fire departments responded to “a report of a medical emergency, possible suicide” at a residence in Burleson, Texas.</p>

