Some Morning Adorable: Halle Berry And Nahla (PHOTOS)

Halle Berry and her daughter, Nahla are just the cutest little pair. So far, they’ve spent Mommy and Me time at the petting zoo, the beach, and now the circus. This past Sunday, Halle took her daughter to the Staples Center to see the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

Apparently, Halle’s quality time with her daughter will be cut a little short soon. The actress is set to star in her first Broadway play. She’ll be in Katori Hall’s “The Mountaintop” alongside Samuel L. Jackson.

In the meantime, we’re sure to see even more “Aww”-inducing photos of Halle and her cutie of a daughter.

