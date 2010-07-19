Kim Kardashian & Kourtney Bust Out Bikini Babes [PHOTOS]

Kim Kardashian is officially the baddest woman on the planet. If you ever doubted why she is important in the world then take a look at the pictures below. Also while we are at it, if you wonder why having a Kardashian on your arm equals a championship take a look at Kourtney. Kourtney Kardashian lost so much weight after just having a baby. All we can do while looking at these pictures is say Got Dang!!!

Ladies this is the main reason you should go out and purchase one of Kim Kardashian’s bathing suits called Beach Bunny Swimwear. Just look at the pictures again. Kim wrote of her new line:

‘This was the first time we had seen our suits on the runway and it was an amazing feeling to see our collection being rocked by the gorgeous models, and being so well received by the crowd.’

It’s amazing just seeing you wear a bikini Kim… I am in awe!

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

Also On Global Grind: