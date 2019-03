They may be closing Turnberry’s doors next month for next year’s Open, but that didn’t stop Eminem booking a last minute tee time on the Ailsa course. For some weird reason, he was in Ayrshire promoting his new song ‘I’m Having a Relapse,’ and not wanting to miss an opportunity, popped along for a quick knock. ‘He had a lovely left to right ball flight,’ said our secret source.

Also On Global Grind: