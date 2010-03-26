<p><a rel="nofollow" href="http://www.1gadgetshop.info/goto/link/856/1"><img style="width: 250px; height: 250px; margin-right: 10px;" src="http://www.1gadgetshop.info/images/thumb/phpThumb.php?src=http://ecx.images-amazon.com/images/I/41VAnt-JmZL._SL500_AA280_.jpg" alt="Duet WG6 Quad-band Dual SIM Cell Phone – Unlocked" /></a></p><p>Ideal for the frequent business traveler or for communicating with family overseas, the Duet unlocked WG6 Quad-band Dual SIM Cell Phone. You no longer have to incur outrageous long distance bills, or panic about misplacing small SIM cards. And keeping with the number 2, it also features two 1.3 megapixel cameras, so you can take photos, no matter which side your holding the camera. It also has <a title="Bluetooth" href="http://www.1gadgetshop.info/tag/bluetooth/">Bluetooth</a> and Wi-Fi <a title="capability" href="http://www.1gadgetshop.info/tag/capability/">capability</a> to make your experience completely wireless. There is also FM radio and analog TV, so you stay in tune while on the go. Standby time up to 260 hours Multi language Memory NOR/SRAM 1GB+256M External memory supports up to 8GB T-flash card (microSD) Video MP4 player Audio MP3 player Ringtones FM radio Video recorder Entertainment Wallpaper (Sceensaver) Games Java Network & data transfer WAP Bluetooth USB Wi-Fi Power on/off animation Calendar Alarm Calculator Vibration/Mute Unit conversion World Time Memo Included <a title="Accessories" href="http://www.1gadgetshop.info/category/accessories/">Accessories</a> – two batteries, one charger, one USB cable, one earphone, one user manual, one color box Unit Dimensions – 4.37 x 2.03 x 0.54, Weight – 3.61 oz.</p><p> </p><p><a title="Duet WG6 Quad-band Dual SIM Cell Phone – Unlocked" rel="nofollow" href="http://www.1gadgetshop.info/goto/View_Duet_WG6_Quad_band_Dual_SIM_Cell_Phone_Unlocked_Details/856/2">View Duet WG6 Quad-band Dual SIM Cell Phone – Unlocked Details</a></p>

