METHOD MAN DISCUSSES THE TAX EVASION CHARGES | HYP

Method Man called in Big Tiggers Radio show to discuss his tax problems. Method Man explains "I took the Black people route, aka the ghetto route." He admits "It's totally my fault." Well the IRS don't play, you have to pay folks, no one gets away. Lesson of the day Pay your taxes.

