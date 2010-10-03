NEW VIDEO: Shontelle ‘Perfect Nightmare’

Shontelle, the singer responsible for the Impossible song being stuck in everyone’s head, has released the video for her new single “Perfect Nightmare.” The new song is faster and more upbeat than her previous work, and is a little unexpected considering Shontelle is known for much different music. Shontelle says, “I just wanted to do a single that would be more up-tempo because most people know me for ballads. I want y’all to know I’m a party girl. So ‘Perfect Nightmare’ did just that perfectly.”

In her video, directed by Collin Tilley, Shontelle looks beautiful as she battles to leave her boxer boyfriend.

