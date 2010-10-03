CLOSE
Home

NEW VIDEO: Shontelle ‘Perfect Nightmare’

Leave a comment

Shontelle, the singer responsible for the Impossible song being stuck in everyone’s head, has released the video for her new single “Perfect Nightmare.” The new song is faster and more upbeat than her previous work, and is a little unexpected considering Shontelle is known for much different music. Shontelle says, “I just wanted to do a single that would be more up-tempo because most people know me for ballads. I want y’all to know I’m a party girl. So ‘Perfect Nightmare’ did just that perfectly.” 

Shontelle perfect nightmare

In her video, directed by Collin Tilley, Shontelle looks beautiful as she battles to leave her boxer boyfriend.

Check out the video for Perfect Nightmare on the next page!

[pagebreak]

Jada Pinket-Smith , Tinie Tempah

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close