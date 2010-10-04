Happy Birthday Mr. Simmons by Flaviana

Its now official…I have moved to New York to start my career at Next Models Agency, NYC. Over the last few months I was busy wrapping up all my other engagements and organize my charity work, to make sure I put my 100 percent in my new challenge in NY.

There are many people to thank, and they know who they are, but I would like to give my special thanks to Mr. Russell Simmons, without whom, all this could not be possible.

From the first time I met him at the Charity Ball organized by Heidi ,Fadil Berisha and Life Project for Africa team….to support development in my country Tanzania, I have not looked back and so much has happened in my career.

He made a promise to make my dream come true…I bear testimony of his commitment of support of those with raw talent and need of someone to hold their hands. He has done this time and time again. Mr. Simmons I thank you for your unconditional support and commitment in getting me to where I am today and I promise to make you proud.

As I pursue my career in modeling, I will continue to support his charities, such as the Diamond Empowerment Fund (DEF), with which I am one of its Angel Ambassadors.

I have been inspired by what DEF has been able to accomplish in a very short time and I have seen firsthand how many poor kids in Africa have been touched by Mr. Simmons’s DEF.

Many youngsters from Tanzania, South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, to mention a few, have been inspired and given opportunity to accomplish their dreams through DEF. This is just one of many dreams that Mr. Simmons has been able to bring to youngsters in America and Africa.

As we celebrate Mr. Simmons birthday today (October 4th), let this be a day we celebrate all the lives that he has touched and the difference he has made to many.

May the lord grant him many more birthdays so that he can continue to make a difference in this world…HAPPY BIRTHDAY MR. SIMMONS. Lots of Love

-FlavianaMatata|Follow Me@FlavianaMatata

