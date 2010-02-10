Matt Kemp Speaks On Rihanna. Is It Over?

Matt Kemp and Rihanna were the hottest thing on earth during the holiday season, but it’s been a while since we’ve seen them together. Did Matt Kemp and Rihanna break up? Well after each of their publicist teams released statements claiming they were just friends, Matt Kemp is finally speaking out about his fling with Rihanna in Cabo.

“I can’t get distracted by that,” Kemp said about the buzz over his Baja trip. “My job is to get my work in, which I’ve been doing. Nothing distracts me from my job, not the contract, or my personal life. When it’s time to play baseball, that’s my job. No distractions.”

Kemp said Rihanna is “just a friend,” that he wasn’t expecting the international fallout triggered by the Cabo road trip, but accepts it.

“That wasn’t the plan,” Kemp said. “She’s just a friend, a good friend of mine and we went down to Mexico and had fun together.

“I didn’t think all that would come out of it, it just happened. I’m not used to that much attention to my personal life. It’s really not that big a deal. But in L.A., doing things here, you’re under a microscope, they’re examining everything you’re doing. It’s L.A., man, the city we live in. It is what it is. Can’t control what happens.”

What do y’all think? Is this the end of Rihanna and Matt Kemp? Was Matt Kemp just something to do? Or is this still much more than a rebound for Rihanna?

