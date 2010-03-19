Natalee Holloway Remains Found? (PHOTO)

The FBI is investigating the discovery of possible human remains found at the bottom of the ocean off the coast of Aruba. They could be the remains of Natalee Holloway, the 18-year-old whodisappeared during a high school graduation trip to Aruba back in 2005.

A Pennsylvania couple who was vacationing on the Caribbean island says they have a photo of what appears to be human remains at the bottom of the ocean.

Patti and John Muldowney say they didn’t spot anything out of the ordinary when they first snapped the underwater picture while snorkeling last November. But in mid-January, when they were comparing vacation photos with another couple who was on the same cruise, they noticed what could be a human corpse or skeleton.

‘We start passing the pictures around and Ivette looked at this one and said ‘my God that looks like a corpse.’ Then we all looked, ‘my God it does,” said John Muldowney. ‘And that’s what got it started. We started showing it to cops and the FBI got involved.’

Also On Global Grind: