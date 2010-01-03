HomeNews

DON’T SETTLE FOR LESS IN 2010: TIME TO MAKE A CHAN

Leave a comment

<p><span style="font-family: Arial, Verdana, tahoma; font-size: 12px; color: #ffffff; line-height: 20px;"><strong>So, now we have reached not just another new year: 2010 but we have reached a New decade! We literally have 10years to look back on. We can evaluate the past decade and say either: &ldquo;Hey, I have accomplished more that I could have dreamed of&rdquo; or &ldquo;I have done well for myself but things did not go the way I wanted them to&rdquo; or&hellip;&rdquo;Life was going up hill for a while but I reached so many downfalls&rdquo;.</strong></span></p><p>&nbsp;</p><p>&nbsp;</p><p>&nbsp;</p><p>&nbsp;</p>

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close