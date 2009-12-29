Home

Shyne Working On First Album In 10 Years

Former Bad Boy artist Shyne has reportedly linked with Miami producer Scott Storch to begin work on his first album in over ten years.

According to Storch, they both share a close music relationship.

‘Yeah, Shyne’s my man. I’ve been talking to him and I was talking to him all through his prison sentence. He’s always remained a loyal person to me,’ Storch explained in an interview. ‘We became friends after he was already in [jail] and I found out he was a fan and he’s just a h*ll of a cool guy. I’m looking forward to doing, not just one record, but doing a chunk on his album…He’s in full effect. He’s got people sending him tracks. I have a feeling he’s going to make a really huge album…He’s got a lot to say.’

