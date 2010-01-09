Buy Vizio VM230XVT 23-Inch XVT-Series 23-Inch 10

<div class="text"><p><a rel="nofollow" href="http://www.online-mall.us/goto/link/2506/1"><img style="width: 250px; height: 250px; margin-right: 10px;" src="http://www.online-mall.us/images/thumb/phpThumb.php?src=http://ecx.images-amazon.com/images/I/41Br9L6O3gL._SL500_AA280_.jpg" alt="VIZIO VM230XVT 23-Inch XVT-Series 23-Inch 1080p LED LCD HDTV" /></a></p><p>With a profile that tapers down to less than an inch, the 23-inch <a title="VIZIO VM230XVT" href="http://www.online-mall.us/tag/vizio-vm230xvt">VIZIO VM230XVT</a> Razor LED LCD HDTV offers full 1080p High Definition <a title="resolution" href="http://www.online-mall.us/tag/resolution">resolution</a> for crystal clear images, brilliant color, rich detail and deep contrast, all in a sleek, razor-thin design. This HDTV is a pleasure to look at on or off, with a full edge-to-edge cover glass and invisible proximity touch controls that illuminate as your hand draws near (and fade away once you’re done). The LCD LED TV also includes an ambient light sensor, ensuring you always get the best picture and most efficient energy use by adjusting the TV’s brightness based on the lighting conditions of your room. And when you’re not watching TV, the VM230XVT can be used as a digital picture frame to enjoy a slideshow of your family and friends. Advanced sound <a title="technologies" href="http://www.online-mall.us/tag/technologies">technologies</a> from SRS Labs and green, energy-saving technologies seal the deal. Brilliant color, rich detail and deep contrast in a sleek razor thin design. Click to enlarge. Full 1080p resolution for the best picture. A stylish, modern aesthetic with full edge-to-edge cover glass. Illuminated touch controls with proximity sensor. Sensors auto-adjust brightness for the perfect picture regardless of room conditions. Raz</p><p><a title="VIZIO VM230XVT 23-Inch XVT-Series 23-Inch 1080p LED LCD HDTV" rel="nofollow" href="http://www.online-mall.us/goto/View_VIZIO_VM230XVT_23_Inch_XVT_Series_23_Inch_1080p_LED_LCD_HDTV_Details/2506/2">View VIZIO VM230XVT 23-Inch XVT-Series 23-Inch 1080p LED LCD HDTV Details</a></p></div>

Also On Global Grind: