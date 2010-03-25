Eva and Lance Gross Are No Longer Together

Another one bites the dust. Eva and Lance Gross have decided to end their relationship. Necole Bitchie reports the wedding they planned for the summer of this year is officially off. A short statement released by the former couple states “Lance Gross and Eva Marcille have mutually decided to end their relationship. The split is completely amicable,”

After three years of being on of our favorite couples we hear the couple broke up after a heated argument during Super Bowl weekend.

This is surely sad news, for us at globalgrind.com We wish both of them the best in the future.

XILLA AKA AL-X BLOGXILLA

Also On Global Grind: