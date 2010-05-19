FAIL: Ladies Roughs Up Wendy’s Drive Thru Server (VIDEO)

Two women were arrested early Monday evening after police say they threatened workers at a Volusia County fast food restaurant with a stun gun. It happened in the drive-through window at Wendy’s in the Daytona Beach area Monday morning.

Employees say Melanese Reid and Katrina Bryant used profane and discriminatory language. Witnesses say the women were mad because they didn’t get the mustard and mayonnaise packets they requested with their order.

Police say Reid chased one drive through employee through the kitchen area of the restaurant, armed with a stun gun that was turned on and making ‘electronic noises,’ according to the police report.

