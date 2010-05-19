CLOSE
HomeNews

FAIL: Ladies Roughs Up Wendy’s Drive Thru Server (VIDEO)

Leave a comment

Two women were arrested early Monday evening after police say they threatened workers at a Volusia County fast food restaurant with a stun gun. It happened in the drive-through window at Wendy’s in the Daytona Beach area Monday morning.

Employees say Melanese Reid and Katrina Bryant used profane and discriminatory language. Witnesses say the women were mad because they didn’t get the mustard and mayonnaise packets they requested with their order.

Police say Reid chased one drive through employee through the kitchen area of the restaurant, armed with a stun gun that was turned on and making ‘electronic noises,’ according to the police report.

TO READ MORE, CLICK HERE

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close