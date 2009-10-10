Here we are again for another installment of ‘@GlobalGrind’s Twitpics Of The Day’. I’ve picked 3 twitpics from Twitter’s timeline that I thought fit the theme.

‘Daughters in cabana on beach…Want this kind of experience for all dads . .Unconditional love’ (via @ UncleRush)

‘last happy picture. blackberry goes back to cabana. kids time.’ (via @ UncleRush

‘whoaaa pharells wearing these tonight’ (via @ Wale (Sidenote: I chose this pic because I havent seen anyone wear a pair of New Balances in SO LONG, so the fact that Wale twitpic’d them being worn on Pharell’s feet, was fly to me!)

Leave me some love!

Also On Global Grind: