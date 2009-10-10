Home

@GlobalGrind's Twitpics Of The Day

Here we are again for another installment of ‘@GlobalGrind’s Twitpics Of The Day’. I’ve picked 3 twitpics from Twitter’s timeline that I thought fit the theme.

 

‘Daughters in cabana on beach…Want this kind of experience for all dads . .Unconditional love’ (via @UncleRush)

 

 

‘last happy picture. blackberry goes back to cabana. kids time.’ (via @UncleRush
‘whoaaa pharells wearing these tonight’ (via @Wale)
(Sidenote: I chose this pic because I havent seen anyone wear a pair of New Balances in SO LONG, so the fact that Wale twitpic’d them being worn on Pharell’s feet, was fly to me!)
Close