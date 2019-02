Rihanna was seen attending The Echo Awards 2010 at Palais am Funkturm in Berlin. She wore nude Christian Louboutin Pigalle pumps that she paired with a forest green plunging neckline jumpsuit by Alexandre Vauthier Couture.

As we have noticed lately, Rihanna has really been owning the exaggerated shoulder pad look as it wears well on her long sleek figure. With minimal accessories and simple make-up, Rihanna and her stylist Marielle Haenn continue to prove why they are a fashion made in heaven duo! What I find the coolest about her whole look is the one ribbed gold ring on her pointer finger. It’s so strong, yet so simple!

And did we notice the green liner on her lower eyelids? I’m finding that this is such a better way to incorporate color in your eyes versus all these ridiculous eyeshadows. Yes I said it! So tired of seeing Blue and Green frosted eyelids! Not Cute.

Thanks to the huffingtonpost.com and theybf.com for the pictures!

Happy Thursday

‘Forever in Fashion’

Piper

