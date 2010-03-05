Killer Whale Attack (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Viewer discretion is advised. This video is from 2006 and is NOT Dawn Brancheau.

Sadly Brancheau was killed in February when one of the show’s killer whales,Tilikum, dragged her underwater and she drowned. According to SeaWorld officials the 12,000-pound Tilikum pulled Dawn Brancheau, 40, into the orca’s tank. Witnesses said that the whale suddenly grabbed Brancheau by the upper arm, tossed her around in his mouth and pulled her beneath the water as dozens of tourists looked on in horror. This was very tragic and to watch the video gave me chills.

