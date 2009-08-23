A $5 Cup Of Ice Cost, Lilo Her Phone. Give It Back

<p> </p><p>Last night at around 7:15, Lindsay Lohan went into the Indian restaurant Mott Corner, where all she wanted was a cup of ice. Although it cost only 50 cents, Lohan gave an employee named MD Hassan $5 before dashing off.</p><p>But it wasn’t just change that she left. The “Mean Girls” star also left behind her cell phone. Hassan told Gossip Cop that after he served a few more customers, he noticed the phone and went outside to find whoever left it. Lohan, who had just gotten into a cab with a guy and a gal, then asked for the phone back, but Hassan told them that she had to call her number to prove ownership.</p><p>For some inexplicable reason, and Hassan himself wasn’t entirely sure why, Lohan’s phone didn’t ring, and he refused to return it until he looked at the restaurant’s surveillance tape.</p><p>After trying to explain to Hassan – to no avail – that it was Lohan’s phone, one of her friends called the police. Hassan ended up never even looking at the tape and the whole situation was resolved.</p>

