by Brooke Hogan

I wanted to touch on this subject because its a universal issue….

There is a lot of pressure to be accepted by people. You either feel you have to work overtime to win their trust, succumb to them making you feel bad about yourself so they feel better about themselves, or hide the good things you have accomplished in your life to save their ego. Some people feel they have to dress of act differently to have friends and it is the most annoying thing in the world to me because I have felt that pressure too, and its not fair.

This issue goes hand in and with people also having a pre-conceived image of who you are. For example, people are always looking for me to mess up. Some think I’m spoiled and get whatever I want, when i want it. Just because I’m successful, they think I have it easy. Sometimes I feel ashamed of my success or punished for being who I really am. I find myself kissing their butt, to apologize for being happy! People just can’t believe I’m a normal girl who works hard. Truth of the matter is, I’m a homebody. I rarely go out, and I love going to the gym. It’s pretty simple. I’m very honest and very real. I worked hard to get where I am and I just want to enjoy it with the people that I love around me. The second I let my guard down and start trusting a friend, it’s like they sense it, and they attack. I can’t really explain how it happens, but people can get very nasty over jealousy they hid for so long. I don’t feel I’m above anybody, but It’s very hard finding friends who understand what I go through on a day to day basis. I’m in the public eye, and things are just different. Unfortunately, fame comes with the things I love to do. I wish the world had a more innocent view and saw just the music and the art I produce and get inspired:)

Although this is my situation, I’ve seen it happen in the immediate world too…to innocent people with only good intentions. Kids get ridiculed for not having name brand clothes, Inventors and dreamers are called crazy, there’s jealousy among kids in schools, and I see discrimination on the streets every day. I wish it were easy to fix these problems. I wish there was a magic word you could say to make everyone ‘get it’ all of a sudden, but there’s not. So the change has to come from within you. You must find your own happiness. You may only be left with one true friend vs. twelve, or maybe no true friends, but have your family, but at least you know you are being true to yourself, and the people who are around you understand you and accept you. You should not accept harassment from another to fit in, and if someone is cruel to you, don’t lower yourself – because they’re not your true friend in the first place. Don’t change what you believe in, what your passionate about, or even what you wear to make other people accept you. Be you, and you’ll attract people that like who you are. Don’t feel bad about your successes, or what your proud of. They’ll just have to deal with it.

You also must realize some people have real psychological issues, or have had events in their past impact how they interact with people…some of them are highly medicated. You never know what you’re dealing with. Forgive them, for they know not what they do….and get away as fast as you can!!! lol Don’t take people’s criticism to heart, because only you know who you are, and what your soul is made of.

Bottom line, we can

