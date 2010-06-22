Condoms With Teeth Passed Out At World Cup

Major events, such as the World Cup, are exciting, but they also attract large numbers of people, laying the foundation for crimes to take place. One crime South Africa is prepared to prevent is rape. More than 30,000 toothed condoms are being handed out at the World Cup.

Yes, we all read that correctly. Invented by Dr. Sonnet Ehlers, Rape-Axe condoms have teeth along the inside. Dr. Ehlers created the condom after meeting a woman who had been raped. The woman told Ehlers, “If only I had teeth down there”, and the Rape-Axe condom was born.

A woman who fears she may be in endanger of being raped can place one of these condoms inside herself like she would a tampon. If she is, in fact, raped, the teeth inside of the condom will hook on to the man’s penis, preventing him from urinating. The only way for it to be removed is for the man to see a doctor, making it easy for the police to catch the woman’s rapist.

Three words: Best Idea Ever.

