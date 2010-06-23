NEW VIDEO** BIG SEAN ‘High Rise’

Just two days ago we released a preview coming from Big Sean. The video was for his song ‘What U Doin’, But this new full video is for a song titled ‘High Rise’. No lie Big Sean bodied this song until he couldn’t go any more. The video is pretty normal but still fly as hell. Its not hard for a plain video to look fly as long as your a fly guy. Big Sean is definitely one of the flyest new rappers out right now.

It makes it even better that he has a co-sign from the flyest in the game Kanye West. If it wasn’t for Kid Cudi getting so big under Kanye Big Sean would have been huge by now. It must be his time now because hes killing the internet with all these songs & freestyles. With a solid spot in the 2010 XXL Top ten freshman list Big Sean is the next big rapper. What do you think? Watch the video & leave comments.

[pagebreak]



