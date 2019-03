Ashley Tisdale has a new boyfriend, Scott Speer. Tisdale was seen with Speer, a music director for video productions. Tisdale, a New Yank Yankees fan, tried to keep a low profile by wearing a baseball cap pulled low over eyes shaded by dark sunglasses. Speer took it in his stride and acted nonchalant while being photographed. Source Link :- http://ready2beat.com/current-news/general-news/ashley-tisdale-find-new-man-scott-speer

