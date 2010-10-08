NEW VIDEO: Rye Rye ft. M.I.A ‘Sunshine’

The other day we introduced you to the talented Baltimore rapper Rye Rye. If you don’t remember or if you missed it Rye Rye is signed to M.I.A’s record label N.E.E.T..

Recently she released the smash single ‘Sunshine’ featuring M.I.A and today we are pleased to announce that the offical video has been released. The song is the first single off her debut album Go! Pop! Bang! which is dropping February 2011 on N.E.E.T/Interscope Records.

In case you are interested the video was directed by Jess Holzworth who has worked with a slew of artists. Visit the next page to watch the new video and make sure you hit us up in the comments section to let us know if you like it or not!

[pagebreak]

