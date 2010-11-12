NEW MUSIC: J. Cole & Drake For Friday Night Lights “In The Morning’

J. Cole’s third mixtape Fright Night Lights dropped this morning and we’ve got his collaboration with Drake for you to listen to. ‘In The Morning’ was produced by L & X Music
Cole let out “In a Morning” on his website DreamVillan on Thursday night and was immediately met with a huge reply from the fans and he decided to provide a download link that was outside of his website.
“I know y’all gonna close my site down … so here’s a approach [link],” he tweeted. “J. Cole as well as @drakkardnoir epic.”
LISTEN to ‘In The Morning’ Below
J. Cole – In The Morning feat. Drake (Friday Night Lights)
