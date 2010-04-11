CLOSE
Home

Behind The Scenes Photos of Alexyss K Tylor:The Me

Leave a comment

<p><strong>The Metaphysics of SEX</strong> the title itself is intriguing to me so therefore I must take a deeper look into what’s that all about. <strong>Alexyss K Tylor:</strong> Motivational speaker,writer, author,director &amp; founder of the Center for Healing and Transformative Studies Inc . brings it all to NYC.&nbsp; Yes you heard that right Ms. Tylor kick started her tour&nbsp; <strong>The Metaphysics of SEX In NYC.. </strong>The<strong> </strong>vibrant &amp; beautiful Alexyss is bringing the <strong>REAL, RAW &amp; GRITTY! </strong>just like Soulpitch Streetwire we bring you the<strong> REALNESS.&nbsp; </strong></p>

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close