EXCLUSIVE: Kia Shine Speaks On Drake Drama

This should end all the back and forth abou Kia Shine being a ghostwriter for Drake. Kia spoke exclusively to Global Grind about what went down. Read what he had to say below…

“Basically I did a record for Lil Wayne called ‘Do It For The Boy’, which was on The Leak mixtape back in October. My dude DJ Absolute & Enuff was spinning the joint in NY. I gave Wayne the joint back in March of ‘08 and I had yet to hear the completed version until Absolute hit me. Actually, he was in the office with my man Daralle Jones at Atlantic. He wanted buy the song from me to use for Jahiem. I tried to contact Young Money to get paid for the original track before I made a move, but couldn’t get anyone to hit me back.

Producer note, as a producer, it‘s tough with mixtapes these days. Artist will rap on a 2 track version of a beat & hook you put on a beat CD to shop and the next thing you know your beat is on the radio. It’s really impossible for Wayne to do a mixtape track, because if the song is a hit, it’s going to touch radio. That’s why whenever I produce or perform on a record I immediately send it to my guy, Maani, on the publishing side to handle all the paperwork, etc.

I get a call from Absolute and he’s like, ‘Yo, you sold the song to Drake.’ I’m like who’s Drake??? Absolute sent me the joint in January and I’m like…wooooow! Drake sampled the melody, some of the words, cadence, etc. So because I had already registered the original record, my business was in order. I sent in the Drake record and let my legal team handle it from there. We were able to settle at 25% of the ‘Best I Ever Had’ publishing. It’s a blessing, but the moral of the story is to ‘follow up to get your dollars up’ and always be prepared and on top of your business. People should really read my discography and they would understand that this in no surprise. They will respect my mind and my grind soon enough.”

Every1 sleeping on me will wake up working for me’…. Alarm Clock Experience Mixtape Coming soon!’

