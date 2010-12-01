Kanye West & Nicki Minaj Have Monstrous First Week Sales

The numbers are in – Kanye West and Nicki Minaj hold the number 1 and number 2 spots, respectively, on this weeks Billboard Hot 200 Album Sales Charts. This was expected, as Kanye’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Minaj’s Pink Friday were two of the years most anticipated albums (we named them our top 2 most anticipated fall albums earlier this year). Kanye sold approximately 519,000 copies, while Nicki Minaj hit 371,000 copies of her debut album. Both sales figures are spectacular, but Minaj’s in particular are very surprising – given the fact that female rappers generally don’t sell well. Her sales place her only behind Lauryn Hill’s Miseducation as the most successful first week sales for a female emcee. This is a big moment for hip-hop, and we here at Global Grind congratulate both Nicki and Kanye! Both are totally deserving of their success.