Kristin Cavallari Spectacularly Sexy For Salt [PHOTOS]

Kristin Cavallari showed up to the Salt premiere and while she was getting a little bit of hate for her dress, I think she looked amazing. When I saw her pictures my heart dropped and I wanted to holla until I remember I was just looking at an HD monitor and she wasn’t a real girl.

Kristin Cavallari recently talked about how The Hills changed reality TV saying ‘What people really responded to was how beautifully it was shot. And the cameras they use [for the show] are the best, so it looks like a movie.’ Ms. Cavallari continued, ‘I think they broke the mold for a lot of shows. So I think they’ll be remembered as that [show].’

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

Also On Global Grind: