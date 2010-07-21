Janelle Monae: Take Off Your Clothes, Please!

Janelle Monae is weird. “I’m an alien from outer space.’ Who talks like that? And I mean, really, what exactly is an ArchAndroid? Apparently, they must like to wear bolero jackets and riding boots! Who would ever want to buy this kind of music?

The aforementioned comments are just a few of the negative jabs that Janelle Monae has bobbed-and-weaved against, since she dropped her first EP. I wish I could find these people today. By now, I am sure they have jumped on Janelle Monae’s bandwagon, even if they predict a modest outlook on the fancy, foot-working artist. Despite the fact that Janelle received a GRAMMY nod on Metropolis, her first EP, and even with all the amazing publicity she has amassed this year, from breath-taking performances at the ESPY and BET Awards, in addition to all the praise bestowed by industry veterans, there are still quite a few people who aren’t trying to hear or see what Janelle Monae is all about.

This revelation hit home when a male friend of mine, who is also an artist, said to me: “Men, in general, will have difficulty relating to Janelle Monae.” When I asked him why he felt that way, of course he couldn’t really explain himself. But I have a funny feeling about where he was going with that statement. And I’m sure he’s not alone.

Perhaps, if Janelle subscribed to the status quo and traded-in her riding boots for a pair of stilettos and show a little more cleavage, that might get his attention! And with her stunning good looks and striking features, I’m sure she could do that and kill the game. But then, she wouldn’t be Janelle Monae.

I wonder how many times she’s been asked to change her image, so that she can appeal to a wider audience? As far as I can tell, I’m confident she has had that conversation once or twice, at the very least.

But why do some people find it difficult to relate to her? There are several female artists that I can’t relate to, and it has nothing to do with their attire or the fact that they are speaking in metaphors. At the end of the day, I can’t get down with what they are talking about. Why, then, should it be expected that women should be OK with promoting misogynistic concepts or that it is ok to chase and manipulate men for riches?

Since Janelle Monae is not overtly sexual (and she has ALL of her clothes on), it seems that she has to work harder to get our attention! What does it say about our culture, when we instantly shy away from the music of artists who happen to come in different (and alternative) packages?

What’s worse: the fact that we readily accept and embrace artists who create music that promotes misogyny, self-hatred and the lowest level of self expectation, and then we criticize artists like JM who want to uplift us? I’m confused!

Consider this: what would happen if every artist was required to completely cover their bodies – focusing our complete and undivided attention on the art they create? Would music die? Or would we be forced to look beyond the nakedness? It appears that our public infatuation with nakedness might actually be the real culprit. Maybe the nakedness is what’s keeping us from requiring (or expecting)any true depth in our musical experiences. We’re so focused on the material and superficial props and clothe

