Rick Ross Is The King Of Diamonds: Album Release Party (PHOTOS)

Rick Ross is the Bawse, Ross has been flying high this week with a new album hitting stores on Tuesday, ‘Teflon Don’. The Miami Mobster is living big nowadays from New York to Miami Ross has been celebrating his album release party.

Ross has been flying high, literally the hefty homie was filmed arriving at his album release party via helicopter, now that’s living big. Ross is the number 1 rapper in the game right now and he is loving every minute of it, take a look at Ross as he celebrates his album release with a gang of his friends. Trina, Gucci Mane and Busta Rymhes were all in attendance.

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

PROPS TO FLFM FOR THE PICS



Also On Global Grind: