Home

Messy Ass Men: Why Men are Bigger Bitches Than Wom

Leave a comment

<p>Guy 1 – let&rsquo;s call him Yao: At one point had been tying to talk to me for about a year. I wasn&rsquo;t interested, but we became friends.</p><p>Guy 2 &ndash; let&rsquo;s call him The Fling &ndash; Random dude I hooked up with Memorial Weekend Miami 2008 when I rode down with Guy 1 (Yao)</p><p>Guy 3 &ndash; let&rsquo;s call him The Ex &ndash; My current ex-boyfriend, but was the guy I was talking to (no sex, just talking) circa Memorial Weekend 2008</p><p>Fast forward to last night. I&rsquo;m having a convo with The Ex asking him about his exploits in The A and he hits me with a, &ldquo;Well at least I tell you about my exploits&hellip;you don&rsquo;t have to hear about them form someone else.&rdquo;</p><p>Yao (Guy 1) tells The Ex (under the guise of seeing if I had cheated on him) I&rsquo;d hooked up with his homeboy the DJ (Guy 2) Memorial Weekend 2008 and that I&rsquo;d probably hooked up with someone else that weekend, but he wasn&rsquo;t sure.</p>

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close