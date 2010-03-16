Lil Wayne’s Rebirth Album Goes Gold

After 5 weeks on the charts Lil Wayne’s latest solo project “Rebirth” has gone gold according to the RIAA( The Recording Industry Association Of America)

With His Two Latest Singles Drop The World ft. Eminem and Knockout Ft. Nicki Minaj getting more and more airplay expect this project to go platinum soon.

Rebirth is Lil Wayne’s First solo project since the ultra successful Tha Carter III (Platinum in one week, 3.5 million overall). Rebirth is a Rock And Roll album in which displays his versatility and growth as a artist.

(via Karen Civil)

