<p>The "JK Wedding Entrance" video was shot in a church in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and, just like most wedding ceremony videos, looks to be another dull bit of video footage at the beginning. Thankfully, the "JK Wedding Entrance" is anything but dull, and what "JK" got was an excellent memento to last their lifetimes — that is now being shared with millions. Source Link :- http://ready2beat.com/entertainment/fun/jk-wedding-entrance-dance-hit-youtube</p>

Also On Global Grind: