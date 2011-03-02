War On Voting: Wisconsin Fights From The Frontlines

What if politicians could take away your voting rights just because they can’t agree?

That’s essentially what’s happening in Wisconsin right now, where a heated debate over the state’s budget and the rights of public employees has turned voting rights into a political volleyball between Republicans and Democrats.

The politicking has gotten so bad that Democrats fled the state to avoid voting on the budget. Then Republicans tried to lure them back Thursday by forcing the legislature to vote on a measure that puts unnecessary barriers in the way of people who are already eligible to vote in elections. It didn’t work because the Democrats didn’t come back and Republicans couldn’t pass the bill, but this isn’t the last we’ve seen of it.

It’s outrageous that something as core to our democracy as the right to vote could be used as a political bargaining chip.