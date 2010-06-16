WEDNESDAY WEEKLY SALES

Last week Plies dropped his 4th studio album ‘Goon Affiliated’ & there were questions on how much he would sell. All of Plies fans are women so we thought this one would sell like crazy like the other ones. This album didn’t do to hot with numbers the first week but Plies is an independent artist so the numbers he did weren’t as bad as a rapper on a major label. Remember this is only the first week numbers & it can sell more like all his albums do. CHECK LAST WEEKS ALBUM SALES BELOW:

1 GLEE CAST COLUMBIA 158,135 — JOURNEY TO REGIONALS — 2 TWILIGHT SAGA: ECLIPSE CHOP SHOP/ATLANTIC 155,207 —