Demi Lovato The Latest Victim A Child Star Curse

Demi Lovato‘s tragic story has taken another twist and turn. Rumors are flying that Demi Lovato was snorting cocaine and drinking alcohol like a pro. Not that one should ever be a pro at coke and booze, but you get our drift. The NY Daily News reports Brian Payne as saying ‘I just remember her doing it [cocaine] as if she had been doing it for a long time,’ Payne said. ‘It didn’t seem like something new to her.’ An unnamed source snitched ‘Demi’s been on a tear lately. She’ll chug booze straight from the bottle.‘ While we wait to hear the truth from the Demi Lovato‘s mouth all we can do is speculate and ask, is there a child star curse? Child star after child star seem to have had run ins with the law, drug problems and more with only a few making out unharmed. We have highlighted only a few of the child stars to be affected by ‘alleged child star curse, but it’s ripping through the futures of child actors everyday. Who is enabling these kids to travel down a path of drug addiction and ruin.

Jody Sweetin starred on Full House when she was a child. We all loved her for her amazing acting skills and trademark ‘How Rude’.

Speaking of Rude Jody’s adult life found her becoming a young mother who struggled with alcohol, coke, ecstasy, and meth.

Kelly Osbourne is a strange case. She actually looks better now and considering her family she’s pretty freaking awesome!

Kelly Osbourne was in rehab twice for her addiction to painkillers. Luckily for her she bounced back and looks better than ever. Hope for Demi Lovato!

Jamiee Foxworth was the daughter on Family Matters until one day she disappeared. Never to be discussed again.

Foxworth battled substance abuse (alcohol and marijuana), depression and destitution. She later ended up in porn starring in a film called the Crave.

Danny Bonaduce claims he had a terrible childhood as part of the Partridge family…

According to Fancast ‘Bonaduce has a record for dysfunction. Besides being married thrice, his addiction for the bottle and erratic mouth and behavior have been well documented on VH1’s ‘Breaking Bonnaduce.’ And then there was the bloody altercation with former ‘Survivor’ contestant, Jonny Fairplay, at the Fox Reality Awards in 2007.’

