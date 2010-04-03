TomTom XL 335M 4.3-Inch Portable GPS Navigator

<p style="text-align: center;"><a href="http://www.zimbio.com/go/f0iJ6fpLVwi/http://www.amazon.com/dp/B003B3P2AQ/?tag=pcysm001-20"><img class="aligncenter" src="http://ecx.images-amazon.com/images/I/5150obQteYL.jpg" border="0" alt="TomTom XL 335M (Lifetime Maps Edition) 4.3-Inch Portable GPS Navigator" width="345" height="345" /></a></p><h2 style="text-align: center;">?<a href="http://www.zimbio.com/go/f0iJ6fpLVwi/http://www.amazon.com/dp/B003B3P2AQ/?tag=pcysm001-20"><strong>See More Technical Details</strong></a></h2><p><strong><br /> </strong></p><h2>Product Description</h2><p>Outsmart road changes with the TomTom XL 335·M–complete widescreen navigation plus Lifetime Map Updates. On average, 15% of the road network changes each year, so it is important to have the most up-to-date maps. With the TomTom XL 335·M you’ll always stay current with the latest and most accurate maps. Spoken turn-by-turn instructions including street names will guide you to any address in the US and Canada–including more than 7 million preloaded points of interest.</p><p>Only TomTom has IQ Routes Technology which shaves time off even the shortest trips by calculating the fastest route based on time of day you are traveling. You’ll always drive the most efficient route and save time, fuel and money. Advanced Lane Guidance* uses photorealistic images to bring even more clarity to complex multi-lane exits so you can be more confident on the road.</p><p>With TomTom Map Share technology you can instantly modify street names, street direction, POIs, road speeds and turn restrictions on your own device.</p><p>The “Help Me!” menu provides added safety features so you can easily access local emergency providers. The award-winning Fold & Go EasyPort mount folds flat against the device, making it easy to take it with you from car to car.</p><h2>Product Details</h2><ul><li>Brand: TomTom</li><li>Model: 1EM0.052.21</li><li>Released on: 2010-04-26</li><li>Dimensions: 3.20″ h x 4.70″ w x .90″ l, .43 pounds</li></ul><h3>Features</h3><ul><li>Preloaded with maps of the US and Canada with Lifetime Map Updates</li><li>Preloaded with more than 7 million points of interest in over 60 destination categories–gas stations, restaurants, hotels, ATMs and more</li><li>IQ Routes Technology calculates the fastest route possible based on time of day, saving you time, fuel and money</li><li>Advanced Lane Guidance indicates exactly which lane to use, so you can go confidently</li><li>Announces turn-by-turn directions aloud, including street and place names</li></ul><h2><a href="http://www.zimbio.com/go/f0iJ6fpLVwi/http://www.amazon.com/dp/B003B3P2AQ/?tag=pcysm001-20"><strong>Click Here to Read Full Reviews</strong></a></h2><h2><br /></h2><h2><br /></h2>

