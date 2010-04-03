CLOSE
HomeNews

TomTom XL 335M 4.3-Inch Portable GPS Navigator

Leave a comment

<p style="text-align: center;"><a href="http://www.zimbio.com/go/f0iJ6fpLVwi/http://www.amazon.com/dp/B003B3P2AQ/?tag=pcysm001-20"><img class="aligncenter" src="http://ecx.images-amazon.com/images/I/5150obQteYL.jpg&quot; border="0" alt="TomTom XL 335M (Lifetime Maps Edition) 4.3-Inch Portable GPS Navigator" width="345" height="345" /></a></p><h2 style="text-align: center;">?<a href="http://www.zimbio.com/go/f0iJ6fpLVwi/http://www.amazon.com/dp/B003B3P2AQ/?tag=pcysm001-20"><strong>See More Technical Details</strong></a></h2><p><strong><br /> </strong></p><h2>Product Description</h2><p>Outsmart road changes with the TomTom XL 335&middot;M&ndash;complete widescreen navigation plus Lifetime Map Updates. On average, 15% of the road network changes each year, so it is important to have the most up-to-date maps. With the TomTom XL 335&middot;M you&rsquo;ll always stay current with the latest and most accurate maps. Spoken turn-by-turn instructions including street names will guide you to any address in the US and Canada&ndash;including more than 7 million preloaded points of interest.</p><p>Only TomTom has IQ Routes Technology which shaves time off even the shortest trips by calculating the fastest route based on time of day you are traveling. You&rsquo;ll always drive the most efficient route and save time, fuel and money. Advanced Lane Guidance* uses photorealistic images to bring even more clarity to complex multi-lane exits so you can be more confident on the road.</p><p>With TomTom Map Share technology you can instantly modify street names, street direction, POIs, road speeds and turn restrictions on your own device.</p><p>The &ldquo;Help Me!&rdquo; menu provides added safety features so you can easily access local emergency providers. The award-winning Fold &amp; Go EasyPort mount folds flat against the device, making it easy to take it with you from car to car.</p><h2>Product Details</h2><ul><li>Brand: TomTom</li><li>Model: 1EM0.052.21</li><li>Released on: 2010-04-26</li><li>Dimensions: 3.20&Prime; h x 4.70&Prime; w x .90&Prime; l, .43 pounds</li></ul><h3>Features</h3><ul><li>Preloaded with maps of the US and Canada with Lifetime Map Updates</li><li>Preloaded with more than 7 million points of interest in over 60 destination categories&ndash;gas stations, restaurants, hotels, ATMs and more</li><li>IQ Routes Technology calculates the fastest route possible based on time of day, saving you time, fuel and money</li><li>Advanced Lane Guidance indicates exactly which lane to use, so you can go confidently</li><li>Announces turn-by-turn directions aloud, including street and place names</li></ul><h2><a href="http://www.zimbio.com/go/f0iJ6fpLVwi/http://www.amazon.com/dp/B003B3P2AQ/?tag=pcysm001-20"><strong>Click Here to Read Full Reviews</strong></a></h2><h2><br /></h2><h2><br /></h2>

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close