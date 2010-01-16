Gossip Girl’s “Taylor Momsen” Too Busy For Haiti

<p> </p><p>When asked if she has joined other celebrities to support the victims of the 7.0-magnitude earthquake in Haiti, Taylor Momsen came up with one disgusting and shocking answer. She told OK! Magazine:</p><p><strong>“Um, Right now I’m trying to just finish my record and getting through the last season of Gossip Girl for right now. So not so much thinking about that.”</strong></p><p>The 16-year-old actress must have realized she just being insensitive since she quickly praised other celebrities, who have made high-profile donations and pleas for help. “But it’s awesome that everyone is ya know working towards a good cause,” the “Gossip Girl” star said.</p><p> </p>

Also On Global Grind: