The Barack Obama Movie (Trailer)

Barack Obama gets immortalized in magazines, televison, newspapers and now in film, ,‘Little Obama’,peep the first bio-pic of the President of The United States, a little movie about the President as a pre-teen growing up in Indonesia.

For some reason watching the trailer reminds us of ‘The Karate Kid’ young Barack moves to a city he knows nothing about and has to adapted to his surroundings along the way learning life lessons. He makes friends, meets girls, has enemies and learns how to fight. This is trhe story we didn’t know, the movie is based on the novel by Damien Dematra, take a look at the first trailer for ‘Little Obama’.

